FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Heavy rain expected in Jacksonville area during afternoon commute

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The First Alert Weather Team has declared a First Alert Weather Day for the threat of heavy rain during the Tuesday afternoon/evening commute.

Here’s what First Alert Meteorologist Trevor Gibbs says you can expect:

Very heavy rain is likely to occur across a number of neighborhoods Tuesday afternoon into tonight.

Some spots in Southeast Georgia have already seen more than an inch of rain this morning.

An additional 1-3″ of rain is possible today, with some locally higher amounts.

Localized flooding is possible in typical spots and areas with poor drainage.

Wet pattern continues through the next several days.





