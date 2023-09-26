Local

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Heavy rain expected in Jacksonville area during afternoon commute

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The First Alert Weather Team has declared a First Alert Weather Day for the threat of heavy rain during the Tuesday afternoon/evening commute.

Here’s what First Alert Meteorologist Trevor Gibbs says you can expect:

  • Very heavy rain is likely to occur across a number of neighborhoods Tuesday afternoon into tonight.
  • Some spots in Southeast Georgia have already seen more than an inch of rain this morning.
  • An additional 1-3″ of rain is possible today, with some locally higher amounts.
  • Localized flooding is possible in typical spots and areas with poor drainage.
  • Wet pattern continues through the next several days.


