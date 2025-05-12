FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: More showers with embedded storms

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Tracking a wet morning commute with showers and wet roads.

Some neighborhoods in Jacksonville have received 4-5+ inches of rain since last week.

Scattered showers will continue through at least the early morning commute.

We will likely see a break in the rain early afternoon and then a few mid to late afternoon showers/storms redevelop.

Highs today will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

A few afternoon showers/storms possible tomorrow before we dry out.

We quickly dry out by Wednesday with near record heat later in the week.

First Alert 7 Day Forecast: May 12, 2025 First Alert 7 Day Forecast

TODAY: First Alert Weather Day. Mostly cloudy, humid, showers and thunderstorms. HIGH: 82

TONIGHT: Isolated shower/storm early. LOW: 65

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with a few afternoon showers/storms. 65/85

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and warmer. 63/85

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny, heating up. 65/91

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. 69/94 (Record: 96 - 1995)

SATURDAY: Partly sunny and hot. 70/96 (Record: 96 - 1995)

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. 71/95 (Record: 96 - 1899)

