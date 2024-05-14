First Alert Weather Day: Tornado Watch in effect until 1 p.m.

Jacksonville, Fla. — A system of storms strong enough to produce tornadoes will move into northeast Florida and southeast Georgia Tuesday morning.

A tornado watch is in effect until 1 p.m.

First Alert Meteorologist Trevor Gibbs said we could start seeing rain during the morning commute.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Read: Sources revealing to Action News Jax’s Ben Becker details of Jacksonville’s $1.25B stadium deal

He said the storms could come with wind gusts up to 50 mph. Localized flooding is possible, and an isolated tornado can’t be ruled out.

More showers are possible late Tuesday night when another batch of storms move through.

The First Alert Weather Team expects drier weather by Wednesday afternoon, and a hot finish to the week, with highs near 90 degrees.

Read: Dozens show up to EverBank Stadium to meet DCPS Superintendent finalists

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.