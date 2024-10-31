First Alert Weather Day: Warm night in Northeast Florida, Southeast Georgia for trick-or-treating

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Halloween is here and the First Alert Weather Team said it will be a warm night for trick-or-treating in the Jacksonville area.

Here’s what you can expect:

Partly sunny skies this afternoon.

Only a brief shower is possible. Most spots are dry.

Brief shower Friday.

Highs in the lower 80s the next few days with a brief shower.

TROPICS: Still watching the Caribbean for gradual development, but no threats from the tropics at least through Election Day. The next name is Patty.

WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS

Follow Action News Jax Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:

Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs

LISTEN: Mike Buresh ‘All the Weather, All the Time’ Podcast

INTERACTIVE RADAR: Keep track of the rain as it moves through your neighborhood

SHARE WITH US: Send us photos of the weather you’re seeing in your area ⬇️



