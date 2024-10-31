Local

First Alert Weather Day: Warm night in Northeast Florida, Southeast Georgia for trick-or-treating

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Halloween is here and the First Alert Weather Team said it will be a warm night for trick-or-treating in the Jacksonville area.

Here’s what you can expect:

  • Partly sunny skies this afternoon.
  • Only a brief shower is possible. Most spots are dry.
  • Brief shower Friday.
  • Highs in the lower 80s the next few days with a brief shower.
  • TROPICS: Still watching the Caribbean for gradual development, but no threats from the tropics at least through Election Day. The next name is Patty.

