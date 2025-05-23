FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Days turn to summer with more humidity, some rain

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It’s a very pleasant morning to start Friday.

Friday morning and Saturday morning may be the coolest and nicest until October.

Today’s another sunny and warm day but it won’t be humid.

Saturday’s very similar but the humidity starts to build in on Sunday.

An isolated shower/storm may try to pop Sunday afternoon, but that won’t be much.

Memorial Day will be a typical NE FL summer day.

Partly sunny, hot and humid with a few afternoon storms.

Memorial Day does not look like a washout, but keep an eye to the sky in the afternoon.

Weather pattern turns wetter mid to late week next week

TODAY: Mostly Sunny & Hot. High: 92

TONIGHT: Pleasant. Low: 65

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny. 65/90

SUNDAY: Mostly to Partly Sunny, Isolated PM Storm. 68/91

MEMORIAL DAY: Partly Sunny, A Few Afternoon Storms.

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy, Afternoon Storm. 70/91

WEDNESDAY: Partly Sunny, Afternoon Storm. 71/91

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy, Afternoon Storm. 71/90

