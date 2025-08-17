First Alert Weather: Drier days and rougher seas as Erin stays away from Florida

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:

Rain & storm coverage is much less today compared to yesterday

Temps have been slightly cooler too, thanks to cloud cover

The best chance for rain & storms this evening will be inland & west of Hwy 301

Onshore winds are blowing in now and will continue tomorrow

Monday will bring isolated showers near the coast in the morning, shifting inland with time

Drier air filters in Tuesday through Thursday on the back side of Erin

Erin will be 500-600 miles east of Jax on its closest approach

But ocean swells from Erin will make it to our beaches

A high rip current risk will be with us Tuesday through Thursday as well

Waves will be as high as 8 feet

There may be an isolated shower Tue-Thu, but most areas will be dry

Storms do build back beginning on Friday & lasting through the weekend

WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS

Tropics:

Hurricane Erin is a Category 3 this afternoon

Max winds are 125 mph

Outer bands of rain & wind are impacting Puerto Rico & Hispaniola

Erin’s forecast remains on track to stay away from Florida

Fringe local impacts are detailed above

Weak low pressure off the Carolina coast may or may not develop, doesn’t matter

A tropical wave in the E. Atlantic bears watching in the long-term

The long-range forecast of this wave is uncertain, so we’ll track it

Follow Action News Jax Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:

Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs





First Alert Weather 7-day forecast:

TONIGHT: Iso. Coastal Showers. Low: 75

TOMORROW: Partly Cloudy, A Few Storms moving inland. High: 90

TUE: Partly Sunny & Breezy, Isolated Shower. 74/93

WED: Partly Sunny & Breezy, Isolated Shower. 73/92

THU: Partly Cloudy, Isolated Storm. 74/94

FRI: Partly Cloudy, A Few Storms. 75/94

SAT: Partly Cloudy, Scattered Storms. 74/93

SUN: Partly Cloudy, Scattered Storms. 74/92

SHARE WITH US: Send us photos of the weather you’re seeing in your area ⬇️