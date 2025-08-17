First Alert Weather: Drier days and rougher seas as Erin stays away from Florida

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:
- Rain & storm coverage is much less today compared to yesterday
- Temps have been slightly cooler too, thanks to cloud cover
- The best chance for rain & storms this evening will be inland & west of Hwy 301
- Onshore winds are blowing in now and will continue tomorrow
- Monday will bring isolated showers near the coast in the morning, shifting inland with time
- Drier air filters in Tuesday through Thursday on the back side of Erin
- Erin will be 500-600 miles east of Jax on its closest approach
- But ocean swells from Erin will make it to our beaches
- A high rip current risk will be with us Tuesday through Thursday as well
- Waves will be as high as 8 feet
- There may be an isolated shower Tue-Thu, but most areas will be dry
- Storms do build back beginning on Friday & lasting through the weekend
Tropics:
- Hurricane Erin is a Category 3 this afternoon
- Max winds are 125 mph
- Outer bands of rain & wind are impacting Puerto Rico & Hispaniola
- Erin’s forecast remains on track to stay away from Florida
- Fringe local impacts are detailed above
- Weak low pressure off the Carolina coast may or may not develop, doesn’t matter
- A tropical wave in the E. Atlantic bears watching in the long-term
- The long-range forecast of this wave is uncertain, so we’ll track it
First Alert Weather 7-day forecast:
- TONIGHT: Iso. Coastal Showers. Low: 75
- TOMORROW: Partly Cloudy, A Few Storms moving inland. High: 90
- TUE: Partly Sunny & Breezy, Isolated Shower. 74/93
- WED: Partly Sunny & Breezy, Isolated Shower. 73/92
- THU: Partly Cloudy, Isolated Storm. 74/94
- FRI: Partly Cloudy, A Few Storms. 75/94
- SAT: Partly Cloudy, Scattered Storms. 74/93
- SUN: Partly Cloudy, Scattered Storms. 74/92
