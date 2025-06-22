FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Drier weather settles in as heat continues

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The First Alert Weather Team is tracking hot, mostly dry weather on Sunday and a return of storm chances by Thursday.

Notes from the First Alert Weather Team:

Temperatures on Sunday morning are in the 70s under clear skies.

Sunday will be another hot one with highs inland rising into the low/middle 90s, and upper 80s along the beaches.

Most neighborhoods will stay dry today, but an isolated thunderstorm isn’t out of the question for northeast Florida.

Even drier weather settles in over the next few days thanks to an area of high pressure. This will keep our temperatures inland warmer than average, with daily sea breezes “cooling” the beaches.

Highs inland will reach the middle 90s almost daily, with a few spots late week potentially approaching the upper 90s.

Shower and storm chances return Thursday into next weekend.

TROPICS:

No areas of concern. The average date of the first named storm in the Atlantic basin is June 20.

Take a look at the First Alert Weather 7-day forecast:

SUNDAY: Partly to mostly sunny with an isolated storm. HIGH: 93

SUNDAY NIGHT: Clear and warm. LOW: 73

MONDAY: Partly to mostly sunny with an inland shower or storm. 73/91

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. 72/95

WEDNESDAY: Partly to mostly sunny and hot. 73/95

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with a few storms. 72/96

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with a few storms. 74/95

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with scattered storms. 73/96

