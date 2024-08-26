First Alert Weather: Drier week ahead, hot and humid

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — With all the rain that the Jacksonville area saw this past weekend, we are now headed into a drier period of time.
WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS
Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect:
- This week will be drier than last week with only isolated showers each day. Some neighborhoods will go 5+ days without rain.
- But temperatures will be hot with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 80s at the beaches to the low 90s inland.
- The tropics remain quiet with no Atlantic tropical development expected anytime soon.
Follow Action News Jax Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:
Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs
LISTEN: Mike Buresh ‘All the Weather, All the Time’ Podcast
INTERACTIVE RADAR: Keep track of the rain as it moves through your neighborhood
SHARE WITH US: Send us photos of the weather you’re seeing in your area ⬇️