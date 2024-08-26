Local

First Alert Weather: Drier week ahead, hot and humid

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — With all the rain that the Jacksonville area saw this past weekend, we are now headed into a drier period of time.

WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS

Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect:

  • This week will be drier than last week with only isolated showers each day. Some neighborhoods will go 5+ days without rain.
  • But temperatures will be hot with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 80s at the beaches to the low 90s inland.
  • The tropics remain quiet with no Atlantic tropical development expected anytime soon.


Follow Action News Jax Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:

Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs

LISTEN: Mike Buresh ‘All the Weather, All the Time’ Podcast

INTERACTIVE RADAR: Keep track of the rain as it moves through your neighborhood

SHARE WITH US: Send us photos of the weather you’re seeing in your area ⬇️


Most Read