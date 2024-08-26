First Alert Weather: Drier week ahead, hot and humid

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — With all the rain that the Jacksonville area saw this past weekend, we are now headed into a drier period of time.

This week will be drier than last week with only isolated showers each day. Some neighborhoods will go 5+ days without rain.

But temperatures will be hot with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 80s at the beaches to the low 90s inland.

The tropics remain quiet with no Atlantic tropical development expected anytime soon.





