First Alert Weather: Dry and warm before shower return

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Tracking a dry morning commute for the first day of October.
- Breezy onshore winds today at 10-15 mph today.
- Today will be warm and mostly to partly sunny with highs in the lower 80s.
- A few showers will return tomorrow with onshore winds continuing.
- Large waves and a high rip current risk remain at local beaches.
- This weekend looks wet at times with highs in the lower 80s.
- Especially rainy at the coast to about Highway 301 inland.
TROPICS:
- (1) Humberto will merge with a frontal boundary today and loose tropical characteristics well north of Bermuda.
- (2) Imelda is approaching Bermuda today and tonight as a hurricane.
- The combination of Humberto & Imelda will help to bring rough seas & surf to area beaches along with gusty winds.
- No other areas of concern.
TODAY: Partly sunny and dry. Breezy. HIGH: 83
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and breezy. LOW: 69
THURSDAY: Partly cloudy, a few showers. Breezy. 69/81
FRIDAY: Partly cloudy, a few showers. Breezy. 68/82
SATURDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy, scattered showers. Breezy. 70/82
SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers. Breezy. 69/83
MONDAY: Partly cloudy with scattered showers. 70/82
TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with scattered showers. 71/85
