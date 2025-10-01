First Alert Weather: Dry and warm before shower return

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Tracking a dry morning commute for the first day of October.

Breezy onshore winds today at 10-15 mph today.

Today will be warm and mostly to partly sunny with highs in the lower 80s.

A few showers will return tomorrow with onshore winds continuing.

Large waves and a high rip current risk remain at local beaches.

This weekend looks wet at times with highs in the lower 80s.

Especially rainy at the coast to about Highway 301 inland.

TROPICS:

(1) Humberto will merge with a frontal boundary today and loose tropical characteristics well north of Bermuda.

(2) Imelda is approaching Bermuda today and tonight as a hurricane.

The combination of Humberto & Imelda will help to bring rough seas & surf to area beaches along with gusty winds.

No other areas of concern.

TODAY: Partly sunny and dry. Breezy. HIGH: 83

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and breezy. LOW: 69

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy, a few showers. Breezy. 69/81

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy, a few showers. Breezy. 68/82

SATURDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy, scattered showers. Breezy. 70/82

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers. Breezy. 69/83

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with scattered showers. 70/82

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with scattered showers. 71/85

