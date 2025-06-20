First Alert Weather: Drying trend through the weekend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The First Alert Weather Team is tracking a drying trend Friday night and through the weekend.

Notes from the meteorologist:

Lows tonight will be in the 70s with highs over the weekend from the 80s at the beaches to low to mid 90s inland.

There will still be some isolated to widely scattered, mainly inland afternoon showers & storms, but little if any rain east of I-95 to the coast. Coverage inland will be sparse until about the I-75 corridor, where showers & storms will be more likely – Lake City & Gainesville & points west.

There will be a somewhat enhanced risk of rip currents at area beaches – swim & surf with a buddy & as close to a lifeguard as possible.

Sunburn times will be near 10 minutes from 10 am to 4 pm.

TROPICS: No areas of concern across the Atlantic Basin. Always more: “Talking the Tropics With Mike”.

First Alert 7-Day Forecast:

TONIGHT: Becoming mostly clear. Low: 74

SATURDAY: Partly sunny with isolated inland afternoon t'storms. High: 93

SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear. Low: 73

SUNDAY: Partly sunny with isolated inland afternoon t'storms. High: 93

MONDAY: Partly sunny with isolated inland showers. 73/91

TUESDAY: Partly sunny. 72/92

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny 73/92

THURSDAY: Partly sunny with isolated showers. 72/93

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with a few afternoon showers & t'storms. 73/92

