First Alert Weather: Drying trend through the weekend

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The First Alert Weather Team is tracking a drying trend Friday night and through the weekend.

Notes from the meteorologist:

  • Lows tonight will be in the 70s with highs over the weekend from the 80s at the beaches to low to mid 90s inland.
  • There will still be some isolated to widely scattered, mainly inland afternoon showers & storms, but little if any rain east of I-95 to the coast. Coverage inland will be sparse until about the I-75 corridor, where showers & storms will be more likely – Lake City & Gainesville & points west.
  • There will be a somewhat enhanced risk of rip currents at area beaches – swim & surf with a buddy & as close to a lifeguard as possible.
  • Sunburn times will be near 10 minutes from 10 am to 4 pm.

TROPICS: No areas of concern across the Atlantic Basin. Always more: “Talking the Tropics With Mike”.

First Alert 7-Day Forecast:

  • TONIGHT: Becoming mostly clear. Low: 74
  • SATURDAY: Partly sunny with isolated inland afternoon t’storms. High: 93
  • SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear. Low: 73
  • SUNDAY: Partly sunny with isolated inland afternoon t’storms. High: 93
  • MONDAY: Partly sunny with isolated inland showers. 73/91
  • TUESDAY: Partly sunny. 72/92
  • WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny 73/92
  • THURSDAY: Partly sunny with isolated showers. 72/93
  • FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with a few afternoon showers & t’storms. 73/92

