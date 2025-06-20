First Alert Weather: Drying trend through the weekend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The First Alert Weather Team is tracking a drying trend Friday night and through the weekend.
Notes from the meteorologist:
- Lows tonight will be in the 70s with highs over the weekend from the 80s at the beaches to low to mid 90s inland.
- There will still be some isolated to widely scattered, mainly inland afternoon showers & storms, but little if any rain east of I-95 to the coast. Coverage inland will be sparse until about the I-75 corridor, where showers & storms will be more likely – Lake City & Gainesville & points west.
- There will be a somewhat enhanced risk of rip currents at area beaches – swim & surf with a buddy & as close to a lifeguard as possible.
- Sunburn times will be near 10 minutes from 10 am to 4 pm.
TROPICS: No areas of concern across the Atlantic Basin. Always more: “Talking the Tropics With Mike”.
First Alert 7-Day Forecast:
- TONIGHT: Becoming mostly clear. Low: 74
- SATURDAY: Partly sunny with isolated inland afternoon t’storms. High: 93
- SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear. Low: 73
- SUNDAY: Partly sunny with isolated inland afternoon t’storms. High: 93
- MONDAY: Partly sunny with isolated inland showers. 73/91
- TUESDAY: Partly sunny. 72/92
- WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny 73/92
- THURSDAY: Partly sunny with isolated showers. 72/93
- FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with a few afternoon showers & t’storms. 73/92
