First Alert Weather: Evening storms and hot temperatures through the weekend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The First Alert Weather Team is tracking a few scattered storms into Wednesday evening that will move northeast, affecting some beach locations before ending by sunset or so.

Thursday and Friday through the weekend will be hot with highs in the 90s. There will be isolated storms for the most part, though a bit of an uptick in coverage is expected for Saturday afternoon. Highs will be in the 90s.

Tropics

Tropical Storm Erin is weak over the Central Atlantic but is expected to start strengthening soon while moving west, then turning more north/northwest. Erin should move north of Puerto Rico over the weekend, then turn more north to the east of Florida next week. The long-range forecast remains especially subject to at least some change. Always more: “Talking the Tropics With Mike”.

First Alert 7-Day Forecast

TONIGHT: A few storms early… clearing later. Low: 77

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy… an isolated afternoon t'storm. High: 95

THURSDAY NIGHT: A shower or storm early… partly cloudy. Low: 75

FRIDAY: Partly sunny with isolated afternoon storms. High: 96

SATURDAY: Partly sunny, a few afternoon t'storm. 75/94

SUNDAY: Partly sunny with an isolated afternoon t'storm. 76/92

MONDAY: Partly sunny with a few afternoon t'storm. 75/93

TUESDAY: Partly sunny with an isolated afternoon t'storm. 75/93

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny with an isolated afternoon t'storm. 74/93

