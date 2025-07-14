First Alert Weather: Evening storms and tropical potential

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The First Alert Weather Team is tracking evening storms well inland that will end early, as well as some potential for activity in the tropics.

Tracking low pressure near Florida that could become a tropical disturbance while moving away **

Low pressure is east of Florida & will move west across the state through Tue., then over the Gulf where some tropical development will be possible.

Few local impacts other then a few showers & storms. Impacts – heavy rain & a rip current risk – will be greater along the west coast of Fl., the Panhandle & along the Gulf Coast.

Otherwise – locally – this week will be hot & humid with a few showers & thunderstorms each day. Highs will be in the 90s but a bit lower at the beaches thanks to a sea breeze.

Next name: “Dexter”.

Always more: “Talking the Tropics With Mike”.

TONIGHT: Aside from early evening storms, mostly clear with a shower possible toward morning near the coast. Low: 74

