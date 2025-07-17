First Alert Weather: Evening storms and a very hot weekend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The First Alert Weather Team is tracking scattered heavy storms moving inland Thursday evening before dissipating.
Notes from the meteorologist:
- Storms through 5 pm will be between I-95 and Highway 301, then west of Highway 301 with lots of lightning from 6 through about 9 pm.
- Friday will be partly sunny with a few afternoon storms, some of which may make it to the beaches. Highs will again reach the 90s.
- The weekend will be one of the hottest of the summer so far, with only isolated afternoon storms. Temperatures will top out between 95 & 100 degrees with feel-like temperatures 105+.
Tropics
The low that moved across Florida Tuesday is moving inland over Louisiana & will not develop further. Quiet tropics otherwise. Always more: “Talking the Tropics With Mike”.
First Alert 7-Day Forecast
- TONIGHT: Scattered inland storms early then clearing. Low: 77
- FRIDAY Partly sunny with widely scattered afternoon t’storms. High: 95
- FRIDAY NIGHT: A storm early… mostly clear. Low: 77
- SATURDAY: Partly sunny & hot with an isolated afternoon storm. High: 96
- SUNDAY: Hot.. partly sunny with an isolated afternoon shower/t’storm. 75/98
- MONDAY: Hot… partly sunny with isolated afternoon showers & t’storms. 77/97
- TUESDAY: Partly sunny with a few afternoon showers & t’storms 75/93
- WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny with scattered afternoon showers & storms. 75/93
- THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with a few afternoon showers & t’storms. 74/92
