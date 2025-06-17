FIRST ALERT WEATHER: A few afternoon storms with hot afternoons

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Tracking a dry morning commute.

Mild and muggy in the 70s this morning.

Highs today in the lower to mid 90s inland and upper 80s to near 90 degrees along the coast.

A few afternoon storms developing between 3-4 pm inland either side of I-95 to the St. Johns River.

We turn drier on Wednesday with only isolated coverage of afternoon showers/storms.

Afternoon highs build to the mid 90s by midweek.

TROPICS:

No areas of concern.

TODAY: Partly sunny with a few afternoon showers and thunderstorms. HIGH: 93 (Feels like 100-103)

TONIGHT: A shower/storm early, then partly cloudy. LOW: 74

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny with an isolated storm. 74/94

THURSDAY: Partly sunny with an isolated storm. 75/95

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with scattered afternoon storms. 75/95

SATURDAY: Partly sunny with isolated storms. 74/93

SUNDAY: Partly sunny with isolated storms. 74/93

MONDAY: Partly sunny with an isolated storm. 73/94

