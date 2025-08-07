FIRST ALERT WEATHER: A few coastal AM showers, shifting inland through the afternoon

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Tracking a dry morning commute for most of Jacksonville.

A few morning showers are possible along the coast as onshore winds increase.

Highs today will be in the upper 80s to lower 90s inland and 80s along the coast.

Moderate rip current risk at local beaches.

Scattered showers and storms will develop between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. this afternoon, primarily inland.

Heavy rain and lightning are the primary threats.

A few showers are possible along the coast tomorrow morning.

Showers and storms will continue to develop and spread inland through the afternoon on Friday.

Highs will remain in the upper 80s through the weekend.

TROPICS:

(1) tropical storm “Dexter” is over the open N. Atlantic with no impact to land areas & will soon become a strong ocean storm.

(2) low pressure is forecast to develop east & northeast of Jacksonville by Friday then move north/northwest toward the Carolina’s over the weekend then turn more northeast away from the coast. It doesn’t appear this will be a strong system but will produce rip currents at the beaches & pockets of heavy rain – especially for the Carolina’s to Virginia.

(3) a tropical wave over the far East Atlantic has long term potential while moving some semblance of west.

(4) Another wave will emerge off the coast of Africa & has long term potential. A long way out but something to carefully track over the next 10-14 days.

Always more: “Talking the Tropics With Mike”.

TODAY: Partly cloudy, AM coastal shower. Inland Afternoon showers and storms. HIGH: 89

TONIGHT: A few inland showers and storms early, then partly cloudy and humid. LOW: 74

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with a coastal AM shower and scattered afternoon showers and storms. 74/88

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with showers at times. Afternoon showers and storms shift inland. 74/89

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with showers at times. Afternoon showers and storms shift inland. 74/88

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with showers at times. Afternoon showers and storms shift inland 75/91

TUESDAY: Partly sunny, a few afternoon showers and storms. 75/92

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, a few afternoon showers and storms. 76/92

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.