First Alert Weather: A few heavy mainly inland storms into early this evening

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast on Tuesday night and beyond:

A few inland storms will be locally heavy through 7-8 p.m. Tuesday, then dissipate.

Tuesday evening storms will move N/NE at 15 mph and will be capable of producing intense rainfall, some lightning, and gusty winds. Skies will clear after sunset.

Wednesday and Thursday will be hot and humid with only isolated, mostly inland afternoon storms with highs in the 90s.

There will be an uptick in afternoon storms Friday as an upper-level disturbance scoots past the area to the north. Highs will still reach 90+.

TROPICS: No areas of concern on the Atlantic side. Erick is expected to make landfall as a hurricane on the Pacific side of Mexico, not too far from Acapulco. Always more: “Talking the Tropics With Mike.”

TONIGHT: A few evening storms then clearing. Low: 74

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny with isolated inland afternoon thunderstorm. High: 94

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Becoming mostly clear. Low: 75

THURSDAY: Partly sunny with an isolated afternoon thunderstorm. High: 95

FRIDAY: Partly sunny with scattered afternoon thunderstorms. 75/95

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy, a few showers & thunderstorms. 74/93

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with showers, an inland afternoon thunderstorm. 73/93

MONDAY: Partly sunny with isolated showers, inland afternoon thunderstorm. 73/91

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with isolated showers, inland afternoon storm. 72/92

