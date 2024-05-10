First Alert Weather: Few more storms but a nice weekend ahead

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — First Alert Weather Chief Meteorologist Mike Buresh said a few more storms might redevelop this evening by a nice weekend is on the way.

A few thunderstorms will redevelop into this evening but they look quite scattered. Still, a few storms may be heavy.

The weekend looks very nice with seasonally warm days in the low to mid-80s but nice, cool nights in the 50s.

Humidity will start to return Monday along with an increasing chance for showers and storms very late Monday and especially Tuesday.

Here’s a look at your First Alert 7-Day Forecast:

RIGHT NOW: Partly to mostly cloudy with temps. in the 70s to low 80s.

TONIGHT: A scattered evening shower or t’storm… clearing after midnight. Low: 65

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny & less humid – comfortably warm. High: 85

SATURDAY NIGHT: Clear. Low: 56

MOTHER’S DAY: Partly sunny & nice. High: 83

MONDAY: Partly cloudy, becoming more humid with a scattered late day/evening shower/t’storm. High: 85

TUESDAY: Showers & t’storms. High: 83

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with scattered showers, a few t’storms. High: 86

THURSDAY: Partly sunny. High: 88

FRIDAY: Partly sunny with a late day shower/storm. High: 90

