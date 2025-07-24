FIRST ALERT WEATHER: A few storms before it gets really hot again

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It’s a quiet morning with temperatures warm in the mid to upper 70s.

Today will have more sunshine than yesterday and it will be hot and humid.

The sea breeze moves well inland today.

The best chance for rain then will be mainly inland - it will not rain everywhere.

Friday looks very similar to today, maybe a degree or two hotter.

Then the heat is ON this weekend.

Triple-digit and near record heat is in the First Alert Forecast for Sunday/Monday.

Feels like temps will soar between 105-115.

The days dry out with just isolated storms Saturday and no rain Sunday/Monday, so find your own ways to stay cool.

TROPICS

Low pressure in the Northeast Gulf is tracking westward & away from Florida

This system will bring increased rain & storms to the Northern Gulf Coast

This thing really means nothing to Jax/NE FL/SE GA

There are no other areas to watch out there

TODAY: Partly to Mostly Sunny, A Few Storms mainly inland. High: 92

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Low: 74

FRIDAY: Partly Sunny, Isolated Storms. 74/94

SATURDAY: Partly to Mostly Sunny, Isolated Storm. 74/99 (Record: 102 - 1874)

SUNDAY: Partly to Mostly Sunny, Very Hot. (Record: 100 - 1872)

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny, Very Hot. 78/100 (Record: 104 - 1872)

TUESDAY: Partly Sunny, A Few Storms. 76/96

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy, A Few Storms. 75/95

