First Alert Weather: A few weekend storms as the weather turns wetter

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — First Alert Meteorologist Corey Simma is watching a Heat Advisory that’s in effect for neighborhoods west of Jacksonville.

The feels like temperatures are as hot as 110-111.

Storms have fired west of Jacksonville, along and west of Highway 301: that’s where rain/storm activity will focus the rest of the day.

Tomorrow’s hot again with a few storms, once again mainly west of Jacksonville.

Monday – and really each day next week – brings a pretty good chance for storms each day. It Stays hot but temperatures will be closer to average.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

In the tropics, Beryl is a tropical storm in the Western Gulf of Mexico Beryl is expected to restrengthen to a hurricane tomorrow evening.

Landfall will occur along the Gulf Coast of Texas on Monday.

Hurricane Watches and Storm Surge Watches are in effect for the Texas Gulf Coast

There are no other areas of concern.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Here’s a look at your 7-day forecast:

TONIGHT: Isolated Shower Inland Early, Partly Cloudy. Low: 75

TOMORROW: Partly Cloudy, A Few Storms (mainly inland). High: 96

MON: Partly Sunny, Scattered Storms. 76/92

TUE: Partly Cloudy, Scattered Storms. 75/93

WED: Partly Sunny, Scattered Storms. 74/92

THU: Partly Cloudy, Scattered Storms. 74/92

FRI: Partly Sunny, Scattered Storms. 75/90

SAT: Partly Cloudy, Scattered Storms. 75/91

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.