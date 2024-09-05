First Alert Weather: First Alert Weather Day through Friday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The First Alert Weather Day continues through Friday evening.

Today’s heaviest rain – so far – has been over eastern/southern Duval, Clay, St. Johns and Putnam counties. With as much as another 1-2 inches of rain causing brief mostly nuisance-type flooding, though standing and pooling water will last longer than usual because of saturated ground.

Scattered heavy showers and storms will continue into this evening.

Pinpointing the exact location of heaviest rain and exact time is not easy very far in advance so check back with the First Alert Weather Team – there are many small-scale factors to take into account (outflow, fronts, little small-scale low-pressure systems.

Another round of heavy rain and storms Friday will be primarily in the afternoon/evening & may impact high school football games – Friday morning should start out largely dry across the area

More rain will occur over the weekend.

Rainfall totals so far this week have been as high as 6-11″ where rain has been heaviest but does taper off a good deal northwest Duval and points north and west.

By the end of the weekend, most of northeast Florida and southeast Georgia will have had near – or more – than their average. September rainfall and will not even be to the 10th of the month yet.

The silver lining: cooler temps…. Though still very humid with highs in the 80s, nighttime temps. in the 70s.

Here’s a look at your 7-day forecast:

RIGHT NOW: Cloudy with heavy showers & storms most widespread over Clay, St. Johns & Putnam Co… more scattered elsewhere. Temps. in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

TONIGHT: Cloudy with showers at times, a few t’storms – heavy rain at times. Low: 74

FRIDAY: A few morning showers & storms mainly SE Ga… some sun… numerous afternoon showers & storms with heavy rain. High: 86

FRIDAY NIGHT: Evening showers & storms… mostly cloudy. Low: 74

SATURDAY: Cloudy with showers, a few t’storms. High: 85

SUNDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers, a t’storm. High: 84

MONDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy, scattered showers. High: 85

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with a few showers. High: 85

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with scattered showers . High: 86

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. High: 84

THE TROPICS: Nothin’ cookin’ in the short term. There are multiple waves to track & watch but the overall environment right now just isn’t real favorable for development. We may see a system develop over the Central or Western Gulf of Mexico next week as well as Western Atlantic. “Talking the Tropics With Mike”.

