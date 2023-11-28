Local

First Alert Weather: Freeze warning for Northeast Florida, Southeast Georgia on Wednesday morning

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team said Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia will see its first frost/freeze of the season for inland areas early Wednesday morning.

Here’s what First Alert Weather Meteorologist Trevor Gibbs said we can expect:

  • Freeze Warning includes inland Southeast Georgia and inland Northeast Florida west of I-95.
  • Frost Advisory includes coastal Southeast Georgia and coastal Northeast Florida, excluding coastal St. Johns County.
  • Temperatures across western Duval County will cool into the low 30s, with mid-upper 30s over central Duval, and upper 30s to near 40 at the beaches.
  • Patchy frost along and west of the I-95 corridor is likely; bring in or cover sensitive plants.
  • Temperatures warm into the upper 50s Wednesday afternoon.
  • Jacksonville’s average first freeze (32°F) occurs on December 8. The average first frost is November 22.
  • Tracking much warmer temperatures heading into the weekend.


