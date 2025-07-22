FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Heat advisory along with increasing showers and storms

Temperatures this morning are in the upper 70s to low 80s.

An isolated shower is possible.

Today will be very hot with areawide temperatures in the middle 90s before any rain develops.

Feels like temperatures will range from 105-110°F this afternoon. A Heat Advisory is in effect for our entire viewing area from 11 a.m. to 6p.m.

Scattered showers and storms will develop between 12 p.m. and 3 p.m. today.

Locally heavy rainfall, lightning and gusty winds are possible in any stronger storms.

Increasing coverage of rain today and tomorrow will bring the potential for several inches of rain over our region.

We decrease the heat tomorrow as highs drop to the upper 80s to near 90 degrees.

Hot weather

TROPICS:

No areas of concern.

TODAY: Partly cloudy with scattered showers and storms pushing inland. HIGH: 96 (Feels like 105-110°)

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with a lingering shower/storm early. LOW: 75

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers and storms. 75/90

THURSDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms. 74/92

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with a few storms. 74/94

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with a few storms. Hot. 74/96

SUNDAY: Partly sunny with an isolated afternoon storm. Hot. 75/95

MONDAY: Partly sunny with an isolated afternoon storm. Hot. 75/97

