FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Heat advisory this afternoon along with storms developing

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Temperatures this morning are in the upper 70s to low 80s.

Today will be very hot with areawide temperatures in the middle to upper 90s, and some inland locations near 100°F.

Feels like temperatures will range from 105-110°F this afternoon, with a few locations approaching 112°F. A Heat Advisory is in effect for our entire viewing area from noon - 6pm.

Scattered showers and storms will develop between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. today.

Locally heavy rainfall, lightning and gusty winds are possible in any stronger storms.

Increasing coverage of rain Tuesday-Thursday will bring the potential for several inches of rain over our region.

TROPICS:

A tropical wave in the central Atlantic still has a low chance for development, but this is not a concern.

TODAY: Partly to mostly sunny and very hot. HIGH: 97 (Feels like 106-112°)

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy to mostly clear and warm. LOW: 75

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with scattered showers and storms. 75/93

WEDNESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with showers and storms. 75/90

THURSDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with showers and storms. 74/92

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with a few storms. 74/91

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with a few storms. 74/93

SUNDAY: Partly sunny with an isolated afternoon storm. 75/95

