First Alert Weather: Heat builds as storms become more isolated

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The First Alert Weather Team said there will be fewer storms and more heat this week.
Here’s what you can expect in the Jacksonville area:
- Scattered storms into Monday evening will be heavy in spots as individual storms move E/NE.
- The storms will diminish by or shortly after sunset.
- The general trend this week will be fewer storms and hot/humid temperatures.
- Afternoon highs will be in the 90s with overnight lows in the 70s.
TROPICS: No areas of concern. Always more: “Talking the Tropics With Mike”.
TONIGHT: Scattered evening storms then partly cloudy. Low: 74
TUESAY: Partly sunny with a few afternoon thunderstorms. High: 93
TUESDAY NIGHT: Becoming mostly clear. Low: 74
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny with an isolated afternoon thunderstorm. High: 94
THURSDAY: Partly sunny with isolated afternoon thunderstorm. 75/95
FRIDAY: Partly cloudy, a few afternoon thunderstorms. 75/95
SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with isolated afternoon thunderstorms. 74/93
SUNDAY: Partly sunny with isolated afternoon showers/thunderstorms. 74/93
MONDAY: Partly cloudy with isolated afternoon showers/storms. 73/94
