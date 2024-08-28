First Alert Weather: Heat, humidity, a few storms

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The First Alert Weather Team always has your weekend in view and is tracking your Labor Day weekend forecast.
Here’s what you can expect for the rest of Tuesday and into the holiday weekend:
- Widely scattered inland storms – west of Interstate 95 – then partly cloudy, warm, and humid.
- Hot and humid Wednesday through Friday with isolated showers and storms, but very hit and miss for much rainfall in most areas. Highs will be near 90 degrees.
- The weekend will be hot and humid with isolated showers and storms that will increase some by Labor Day.
- The tropics remain quiet with no Atlantic tropical development expected anytime soon. A tropical wave next week over the Central Atlantic has some chance for slow development but will be beyond the holiday.
