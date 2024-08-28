First Alert Weather: Heat, humidity, a few storms

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The First Alert Weather Team always has your weekend in view and is tracking your Labor Day weekend forecast.

WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS

Here’s what you can expect for the rest of Tuesday and into the holiday weekend:

Widely scattered inland storms – west of Interstate 95 – then partly cloudy, warm, and humid.

Hot and humid Wednesday through Friday with isolated showers and storms, but very hit and miss for much rainfall in most areas. Highs will be near 90 degrees.

The weekend will be hot and humid with isolated showers and storms that will increase some by Labor Day.

The tropics remain quiet with no Atlantic tropical development expected anytime soon. A tropical wave next week over the Central Atlantic has some chance for slow development but will be beyond the holiday.

Follow Action News Jax Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:

Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs

LISTEN: Mike Buresh ‘All the Weather, All the Time’ Podcast

INTERACTIVE RADAR: Keep track of the rain as it moves through your neighborhood

SHARE WITH US: Send us photos of the weather you’re seeing in your area ⬇️



