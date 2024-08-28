Local

First Alert Weather: Heat, humidity, a few storms

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The First Alert Weather Team always has your weekend in view and is tracking your Labor Day weekend forecast.

WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS

Here’s what you can expect for the rest of Tuesday and into the holiday weekend:

  • Widely scattered inland storms – west of Interstate 95 – then partly cloudy, warm, and humid.
  • Hot and humid Wednesday through Friday with isolated showers and storms, but very hit and miss for much rainfall in most areas. Highs will be near 90 degrees.
  • The weekend will be hot and humid with isolated showers and storms that will increase some by Labor Day.
  • The tropics remain quiet with no Atlantic tropical development expected anytime soon. A tropical wave next week over the Central Atlantic has some chance for slow development but will be beyond the holiday.

Follow Action News Jax Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:

Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs

LISTEN: Mike Buresh ‘All the Weather, All the Time’ Podcast

INTERACTIVE RADAR: Keep track of the rain as it moves through your neighborhood

SHARE WITH US: Send us photos of the weather you’re seeing in your area ⬇️


0
Comments on this article
0

Most Read