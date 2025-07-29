First Alert Weather: Heat wave mixed with scattered storms

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The First Alert Weather Team is tracking a continuing heat wave throughout our area.
- Widely scattered storms are directly affecting less than half of NE Fl. & SE Ga. through early this evening, but will be locally very heavy with gusty winds, lightning & heavy rainfall rates. Inland storms will end by sunset & skies will clear overnight.
- The rest of the week will continue to be very hot with only isolated to widely scattered afternoon storms. Many areas will go another 3 days without much if any rainfall.
- Highs will reach near 100 inland to the low to mid 90s at the beaches with feel-like temps. 107-114.
- Afternoon storms will greatly increase over the weekend, “lowering” high temps. to the upper 80s to mid-90s, but with heat indexes still well above 100 degrees.
Tropics
No areas of immediate concern… some long-range potential late next week & the following week over or near the Caribbean, Gulf &/or SW Atlantic. Always more: “Talking the Tropics With Mike”.
- TONIGHT: Widely scattered evening storms shifting inland then dissipating… partly cloudy. Low: 75
- WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, hot & humid with a few afternoon storms. High: 98
- WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Becoming mostly clear. Low: 76
- THURSDAY: Partly sunny with an isolated afternoon t’storm. High: 98
- FRIDAY: Partly sunny with an isolated afternoon storm. 76/97
- SATURDAY: Partly sunny with afternoon storms increasing. 76/95
- SUNDAY: Partly sunny with midday/afternoon t’storms. 75/90
- MONDAY: Partly sunny & hot with scattered afternoon storms. 74/92
- TUESDAY: Partly sunny with scattered afternoon showers & t’storms. 73/92
