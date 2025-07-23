First Alert Weather: Heavy inland storms and rising heat

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The First Alert Weather Team is tracking heavy inland storms into early Wednesday evening as heat continues to build through the weekend.

Notes from the meteorologist:

Scattered storms inland will diminish this evening with some patchy light rain following the storms before ending by late this evening. A muggy overnight with temps. in the 70s.

Storms will become more widely scattered Thursday and Friday & mainly inland with highs in the low to mid 90s.

Very hot temperatures for the weekend with little or no rain and lots of sun. Near-record highs will be near 100 degrees Saturday and Sunday with feel-like temperatures between 106-112 degrees.

Tropics

Low pressure will move from Florida westward across the Northern Gulf over the next several days. Little or no development is expected but there will be heavy rain along the Gulf Coast. Always more: “Talking the Tropics With Mike”.

First Alert 7-Day Forecast

