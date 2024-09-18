First Alert Weather: Heavy rain end, more sun to end the work week

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — First Alert Chief Meteorologist Mike Burish says heavy showers and thunderstorms will be ending from west to east this evening.

Some areas had another 1-2″ of rain.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

The good news is the wet weather is not here to stay this time around.

Thursday and Friday will be partly sunny with only isolated, brief showers but it will be pretty hot with highs in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees, cooler at the beaches.

In the tropics, Gordon’s remnants are over the Eastern Atlantic & may re-generate by the weekend but will stay far out to sea.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

We’re carefully monitoring the Caribbean and/or Southern Gulf of Mexico for possible tropical development next week. More in “Talking the Tropics With Mike.”

Here’s a look at your 7-day forecast:

RIGHT NOW: Scattered heavy showers & storms moving quickly eastward.

TONIGHT: Lingering showers/t’storm early then partly cloudy with areas of fog. Low: 70

THURSDAY: Partly sunny, rather hot with an isolated shower. High: 88

THURSDAY NIGHT: Fair. Low: 69

FRIDAY: Partly sunny, isolated shower. High: 88

SATURDAY: Partly sunny, isolated shower. High: 86

SUNDAY: Partly sunny, isolated shower. High: 86

MONDAY: Partly sunny. High: 84

TUESDAY: Partly sunny, isolated shower. High: 85

WEDNESDAY: Increasing clouds, a few showers. High: 84

THE TROPICS: Gordon is little more than an open wave now (disturbance) but may re-generate later in the week/this weekend. Eye on the Southern Gulf &/or Caribbean for *possible* tropical development next week. “Talking the Tropics With Mike”.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.