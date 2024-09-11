First Alert Weather: Heavy rain and flooding risk for Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team has issued a First Alert Weather Day for today, as pockets of heavy rain are expected to develop across the area, bringing a risk of localized flooding.

Key Weather Updates:

Scattered showers are currently moving east of Highway 301 this morning.

Showers and downpours are expected to increase in coverage through the morning and into the afternoon.

Temperatures will range from the 70s to the low 80s.

Localized flooding is possible, especially in areas that have already seen 7 to 16+ inches of rain near the coast this month.

Flood-prone spots could easily be affected with more rain in the forecast.

Extended Rain Forecast:

More scattered rain is expected to continue into Thursday and Friday.

TROPICS:

Hurricane “Francine” is tracking through the Northwestern Gulf of Mexico toward Louisiana today. While it poses no direct threat to Jacksonville, the Action News Jax team is monitoring two other areas of interest in the Central Atlantic for potential long-term development.

Today’s Forecast:

Today: Cloudy, warm, and humid with scattered rain. High of 83°F.

Cloudy, warm, and humid with scattered rain. High of 83°F. Tonight: Cloudy with a few showers. Low of 73°F.

Upcoming Forecast:

Thursday: Cloudy with scattered showers. 73/84°F.

Cloudy with scattered showers. 73/84°F. Friday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. 72/85°F.

Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. 72/85°F. Saturday: Partly cloudy with scattered showers. 73/86°F.

Partly cloudy with scattered showers. 73/86°F. Sunday: Partly cloudy with scattered showers. 73/87°F.

Partly cloudy with scattered showers. 73/87°F. Monday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. 72/86°F.

Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. 72/86°F. Tuesday: Partly sunny with a few showers. 72/85°F.

Stay tuned for updates throughout the day as conditions evolve.

