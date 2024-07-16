First Alert Weather: Heavy rain in some local areas with strong winds reported

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team said brief but heavy showers and storms moved through the area this afternoon.

There was heavy rain in spots with up to one inch seen. Other area saw very little or no rain at all.

Strong winds accompinied these storms. Gusts were reported to top 48 MPH at Huguenot Park and 45 MPH near NAS Jax.

There’s only a few storms now over Palatka/Putnam County and Southern St. johns County.

Otherwise, the rain and storms are “over” for today.

