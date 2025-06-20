FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Hot afternoon with inland showers/storms

Tracking a dry morning commute.

Mild and muggy in the 70s this morning.

Highs today in the lower to mid 90s inland and upper 80s to near 90 degrees along the coast.

Feels like temperatures will be 100+.

A few widely scattered inland afternoon storms developing between 2-4 p.m.

A lot of dry times over the weekend with isolated to widely scattered inland moving showers/storms.

Summer solstice tonight at 10:42 p.m.! Daylength in Jacksonville today: 14h 6m 19s. (3 hours, 54 minutes longer than winter solstice (Dec 21, 2024).

longer than winter solstice (Dec 21, 2024). Sunrise: 6:25 AM — Sunset: 8:32 p.m.

TROPICS:

No areas of concern.

TODAY: Partly sunny with a few inland moving afternoon showers and thunderstorms. HIGH: 95 (Feels like 100-104)

TONIGHT: A shower/storm inland early, then partly cloudy. LOW: 74

SATURDAY: Partly sunny with a few inland afternoon storms. 74/93

SUNDAY: Partly sunny with an isolated inland shower. 73/93

MONDAY: Partly sunny with an isolated shower and inland storm. 73/91

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. 72/92

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. 73/92

THURSDAY: Partly sunny. Isolated shower/storm. 72/93

