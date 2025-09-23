First Alert Weather: Hot afternoons continue and watching the tropics

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect in the forecast for Tuesday and beyond:

This afternoon, temperatures are in the 80s and 90s. Jacksonville has hit 90° for the 110th time this year (3rd most on record).

Mainly dry weather continues this afternoon except for a few showers across Putnam County.

Quiet weather through the next few days with 70s in the mornings and hot in the afternoons in the upper 80s to low 90s, feeling closer to 100.

A cold front will approach late this week and will bring a chance for more showers and thunderstorms.

Rain amounts over the next week still do not appear to be significant. We are nearing 5″ drier than average for the month of September, with drought conditions expanding.

Tropics

Major Hurricane Gabrielle is moving east across the Atlantic. Hurricane Watches have been issued for the Azores.

Two tropical waves behind Gabrielle are being watched for development.

There is a lot of uncertainty on the future specifics with these areas, but an offshore/east track of FL/GA is still favored. Stay tuned.

Some increase in our local rip current risk is possible by the weekend associated with an offshore system.

The next names are Humberto and Imelda.

First Alert 7-Day Forecast

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and quiet. LOW: 71

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy and hot. Isolated shower possible. HIGH: 91

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and hot. Isolated shower possible. 71/93

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with a few showers/storms. 72/90

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with a few showers/storms. 72/89

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Isolated shower possible. 68/87

MONDAY: Partly to mostly sunny and breezy with an isolated shower. 69/86

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with an isolated shower. 69/87

