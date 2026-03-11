First Alert Weather: Hot again today with some rain coming Thursday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — This morning is mild with temperatures in the 60s under mostly clear skies.

Today will be another hot one. Highs inland will rise into the low 90s, likely breaking records. Today is expected to be the second 90° day of 2026 (91°F yesterday in Jax—tied for the earliest 90+ day on record).

Very warm but nice for THE PLAYERS today.

A cold front will pass through our area Thursday with showers and a few thunderstorms. Rain will move first across SE GA in the morning, then NE FL in the afternoon. Some weather delays are possible at THE PLAYERS briefly in the afternoon. Rain totals Thursday will average 0.25-0.50″, with isolated higher amounts in any thunderstorms.

The front will move far enough south of our area to dry us out by Friday and Saturday.

On Sunday, the chance for scattered showers returns with abundant cloud cover. A soggy finish to THE PLAYERS is looking more likely.

Oak, pine, and cedar pollen have soared over the last 72 hours. Several rounds of rain over the next week should help.

A brief but significant cooldown is coming next week.

TODAY: Partly cloudy and hot. HIGH: 92 (Record: 89 - 1967)

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and mild. LOW: 66

THURSDAY: Becoming mostly cloudy and breezy. AM showers in GA before PM showers/storms in FL. 66/81

FRIDAY: Some morning clouds, afternoon sunshine. 53/74

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and nice. 56/79

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. 58/82

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few showers. 62/81

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny, much cooler. 42/60

