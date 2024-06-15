First Alert Weather: Hot and Dry for Father's Day

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — First Alert Weather Meteorologist Trevor Gibbs is looking ahead at your Father’s Day forecast.

There are mostly clear skies tonight with warm low temperatures in the 70s.

Father’s Day will be partly to mostly sunny and hot with inland temperatures in the 90s and coastal locations in the upper 80s. Isolated to widely scattered showers/storms are possible along I-75 on Sunday, but the rest of the area looks to stay rain-free.

Temperatures hover around 90 through much of the week ahead with onshore winds each day.

There’s a moderate to high risk of rip currents through much of next week.

Rain chances slowly creep back up by the middle to end of next week, but until then, our mostly dry stretch continues.

In the tropics, Gibbs is watching the southwest Gulf of Mexico for potential development into Mexico and/or Texas by mid-week. There are no local threats.

Here’s a look at your 7-day forecast:

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and warm. LOW: 73

FATHER’S DAY: Partly to mostly sunny. HIGH: 92 (80s at beaches)

MONDAY: Partly sunny, isolated shower. 75/90

TUESDAY: Partly sunny, isolated shower. 74/89

JUNETEENTH: Partly cloudy, a few showers. 73/88

THURSDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy, scattered showers. 72/88

FRIDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy, scattered showers. 72/89

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy, a few showers. 74/91

