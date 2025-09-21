FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Hot first week of fall ahead

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Sunday will be warm and breezy with highs near 88, mostly dry skies, and a slight chance of a brief shower in St. Johns or Putnam counties.
Notes from the First Alert Weather Team:
- Temperatures on Sunday morning are in the 60s and 70s and will rise into the mid-80s to low 90s in the afternoon.
- A mainly dry day is expected, but a brief shower can’t be ruled out for St. Johns/Putnam counties.
- The Jaguars game will be dry and hot, with temperatures in the mid-to-upper 80s under plenty of sun.
- Sunday night will be mild with 60s inland and 70s toward the coast.
- Fall begins Monday, and temperatures will be in the upper 80s under partly to mostly cloudy skies. A few showers are possible on Monday, but it won’t amount to much.
- Increasing heat Tuesday-Friday with highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s, several degrees warmer than average.
- A cold front will approach the region late in the week/early weekend with a chance of showers and storms.
TROPICS:
- Gabrielle is likely to become a hurricane on Sunday, but it will pass east of Bermuda as it makes a sharp turn to the east over the open ocean. No local impacts.
- Elsewhere, a tropical wave in the eastern Atlantic will bear watching, but it is very far away.
First Alert Weather 7-day forecast:
SUNDAY: Partly cloudy, warm, and breezy. Brief shower possible, but mainly dry. HIGH: 88
SUNDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. LOW: 71
MONDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with a few showers. 71/88
TUESDAY: Partly to mostly sunny with an isolated shower. 70/89
WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and hot. 71/91
THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and hot. 71/93
FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with a few showers/storms. 72/90
SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with a few showers/storms. 72/89
