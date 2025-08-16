FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Hot, humid, and stormy weekend ahead as Hurricane Erin strengthens

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team is tracking a hot and humid Saturday with highs in the mid-90s and scattered afternoon and evening storms.
Notes from the First Alert Weather Team:
- Hurricane Erin is rapidly intensifying on Saturday morning and is a major hurricane. A high-end Category 4 hurricane is currently forecast for later Saturday, with winds up to 150 mph (Category 5 is 157 mph or greater).
- The core of Erin will safely pass north of Puerto Rico and the USVI, and a high confidence track of a path between the Bahamas and Bermuda. This keeps Erin far, far away from our local area.
- Erin will be a very large hurricane as it passes our latitude and will push strong swells toward our entire coastline, arriving Monday and lasting through around Thursday.
- Expect several days of dangerous rip currents and high surf of generally 5-8′ up and down our beaches. This may cause some minor beach erosion around the times of high tide.
Take a look at the First Alert Weather Team 7-day forecast:
SATURDAY: Hot and humid with scattered afternoon/evening showers and storms. HIGH: 94
SATURDAY NIGHT: Rain inland early, warm and humid overnight with a few coastal showers after midnight. LOW: 76
SUNDAY: A few coastal showers early with inland afternoon showers and thunderstorms. 76/92
MONDAY: Partly cloudy with a few inland afternoon storms. 75/93
TUESDAY: Partly to mostly sunny with an isolated afternoon storm. 74/93
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. 73/95
THURSDAY: Partly to mostly sunny with an isolated afternoon storm. 74/94
FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with scattered afternoon storms. 75/94
