First Alert Weather: Hot and humid with brief isolated downpours

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The First Alert Weather Team said there will be rain each afternoon the rest of the week through Sunday.

Here’s what you can expect:

Isolated showers will develop near Interstate 95 by midday then shift well inland through the afternoon each day through Sunday.

There will be a lot of dry hours with seasonally hot temperatures as highs top out in the mid to upper 80s at the beaches to 90-95 degrees inland.

Rain chances will increase by the middle of next week.

The tropics remain quiet with no Atlantic tropical development expected anytime soon. A tropical wave next week over the Central Atlantic has some chance for slow development but will be beyond the holiday.





