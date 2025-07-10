First Alert Weather: Hot & humid with scattered storms

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:

Scattered storms over NE Fl. will quickly come to an end with only an isolated shower or storm into this evening. Storms increase across SE Ga. where there will be areas of heavy rain & a few strong storms before diminishing near sunset.

Friday will be hot with a few afternoon storms moving to the east/northeast, reaching the beaches by late in the day. Highs will be in the 90s.

The weekend will be hot & humid with only an isolated afternoon storm Saturday… storm coverage looks to be at least a little higher Sunday. Highs reach the 90s each day.

TROPICS

Quiet Atlantic Basin at the moment. *May* be some longer-range development over parts of the Gulf but at least 7-10 days away. Always more: “Talking the Tropics With Mike”.

TONIGHT: Evening heavy storms primarily over SE Ga., then partly cloudy. Low: 73

Evening heavy storms primarily over SE Ga., then partly cloudy. Low: 73 FRIDAY Partly sunny with a few afternoon t’storms. High: 93

Partly sunny with a few afternoon t’storms. High: 93 FRIDAY NIGHT: An evening storm, then partly cloudy. Low: 74

An evening storm, then partly cloudy. Low: 74 SATURDAY: Partly sunny with an isolated afternoon t’storm. High: 93

Partly sunny with an isolated afternoon t’storm. High: 93 SUNDAY: Partly sunny with a few afternoon showers/t’storms. 73/95

Partly sunny with a few afternoon showers/t’storms. 73/95 MONDAY: Partly sunny & hot with a few afternoon showers & t’storms. 73/94

Partly sunny & hot with a few afternoon showers & t’storms. 73/94 TUESDAY: Partly sunny with scattered afternoon showers & t’storms 74/93

Partly sunny with scattered afternoon showers & t’storms 74/93 WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny with scattered afternoon showers & storms. 74/92

Partly sunny with scattered afternoon showers & storms. 74/92 THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with scattered afternoon showers & t’storms. 73/92

