FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Hot Sunday ahead with a few areas of rain

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Temperatures this morning are mild in the 60s and 70s under mostly clear skies.

Today will be hot with low-mid 90s for inland NE FL, low 90s for inland SE GA, and middle to upper 80s along the beaches.

Humidity will be tolerable so no concerns for any feels like temps. above the actual temps.

High risk of rip currents at the beaches today.

A spotty shower or thunderstorm is possible this afternoon and evening. This will be the first rain in our area in more than 2 weeks.

Better coverage of rain is expected Monday with a front nearby. Rain will still be hit or miss, and accumulations won’t be high (generally less than 0.50″).

We dry out Tuesday with slightly cooler temperatures.

First Alert 7 Day Forecast: April 27, 2025 First Alert Meteorologist Trevor Gibbs has your latest 7 day forecast.

TODAY: Becoming partly cloudy and hot with an isolated afternoon/evening shower/storm. HIGH: 91 (Record: 94 - 1986)

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, isolated shower. LOW: 66

MONDAY: Partly cloudy and breezy, a few showers/storms. 66/84

TUESDAY: Partly to mostly sunny. 65/81

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and nice. 61/86

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. 62/87

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy, isolated shower. 65/89

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy, a few showers. 65/85

