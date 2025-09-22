FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Hot temperatures and watching the tropics

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Monday night will be calm and partly cloudy, with lows in the upper 60s inland and mid 70s near the coast.
Notes from the First Alert Weather Team:
- Monday afternoon temperatures are in the 80s with a few showers/isolated storms, mainly in Nassau County northward.
- Rain will remain very hit or miss through the rest of today, shifting inland with time.
- Monday night will be quiet with lows in the upper 60s inland to mid 70s along the coast.
- Heat builds over the next few days, with highs in the 90s across much of the area through Friday. Thursday will be the hottest day this week.
- A cold front will approach on Friday, increasing the chance for showers and thunderstorms into the weekend.
TROPICS:
- Gabrielle rapidly intensified into a major hurricane east of Bermuda. No local impacts.
- Behind Gabrielle are two tropical waves, each with a chance of development.
- The wave with a higher risk of developing will follow a similar path as Gabrielle and stay well away from the US.
- Another wave could approach the Bahamas this weekend before turning more north than west. Plenty of time to watch, but early indications favor a track east/offshore Florida and Georgia.
- The next two names are Humberto (pronounced oom-BAIR-toh) and Imelda (pronounced ee-MEHL-dah).
- We remain well within the peak of the hurricane season.
First Alert Weather Team 7-day forecast:
MONDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. LOW: 70
TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with an isolated shower/storm. HIGH: 89
WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and hot. 71/91
THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and hot, isolated shower. 71/93 (Record: 96 - 2019)
FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with a few showers/thunderstorms. 72/90
SATURDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with a few showers/thunderstorms. 72/86
SUNDAY: Partly cloudy, isolated shower. 68/87
MONDAY: Partly cloudy and breezy with a few showers. 69/86
