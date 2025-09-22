Local

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Hot temperatures and watching the tropics

By Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team
By Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Monday night will be calm and partly cloudy, with lows in the upper 60s inland and mid 70s near the coast.

Notes from the First Alert Weather Team:

  • Monday afternoon temperatures are in the 80s with a few showers/isolated storms, mainly in Nassau County northward. 
  • Rain will remain very hit or miss through the rest of today, shifting inland with time. 
  • Monday night will be quiet with lows in the upper 60s inland to mid 70s along the coast. 
  • Heat builds over the next few days, with highs in the 90s across much of the area through Friday. Thursday will be the hottest day this week.
  • A cold front will approach on Friday, increasing the chance for showers and thunderstorms into the weekend.

TROPICS:

  • Gabrielle rapidly intensified into a major hurricane east of Bermuda. No local impacts.
  • Behind Gabrielle are two tropical waves, each with a chance of development. 
  • The wave with a higher risk of developing will follow a similar path as Gabrielle and stay well away from the US.
  • Another wave could approach the Bahamas this weekend before turning more north than west. Plenty of time to watch, but early indications favor a track east/offshore Florida and Georgia.
  • The next two names are Humberto (pronounced oom-BAIR-toh) and Imelda (pronounced ee-MEHL-dah).
  • We remain well within the peak of the hurricane season.

First Alert Weather Team 7-day forecast:

MONDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. LOW: 70

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with an isolated shower/storm. HIGH: 89

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and hot. 71/91

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and hot, isolated shower. 71/93 (Record: 96 - 2019)

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with a few showers/thunderstorms. 72/90

SATURDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with a few showers/thunderstorms. 72/86

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy, isolated shower. 68/87

MONDAY: Partly cloudy and breezy with a few showers. 69/86

First Alert 7 Day Forecast: September 22, 2025 First Alert Meteorologist Trevor Gibbs has your latest 7 day forecast.

WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS

Follow Action News Jax Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:

Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs

ALLERGY TRACKER: See what the pollen counts look like in our area

LISTEN: Mike Buresh ‘All the Weather, All the Time’ Podcast

INTERACTIVE RADAR: Keep track of the rain as it moves through your neighborhood

SHARE WITH US: Send us photos of the weather you’re seeing in your area ⬇️

0

Most Read