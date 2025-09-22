FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Hot temperatures and watching the tropics

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Monday night will be calm and partly cloudy, with lows in the upper 60s inland and mid 70s near the coast.

Notes from the First Alert Weather Team:

Monday afternoon temperatures are in the 80s with a few showers/isolated storms, mainly in Nassau County northward.

Rain will remain very hit or miss through the rest of today, shifting inland with time.

Monday night will be quiet with lows in the upper 60s inland to mid 70s along the coast.

Heat builds over the next few days, with highs in the 90s across much of the area through Friday. Thursday will be the hottest day this week.

A cold front will approach on Friday, increasing the chance for showers and thunderstorms into the weekend.

TROPICS:

Gabrielle rapidly intensified into a major hurricane east of Bermuda. No local impacts.

Behind Gabrielle are two tropical waves, each with a chance of development.

The wave with a higher risk of developing will follow a similar path as Gabrielle and stay well away from the US.

Another wave could approach the Bahamas this weekend before turning more north than west. Plenty of time to watch, but early indications favor a track east/offshore Florida and Georgia.

The next two names are Humberto (pronounced oom-BAIR-toh) and Imelda (pronounced ee-MEHL-dah).

We remain well within the peak of the hurricane season.

First Alert Weather Team 7-day forecast:

MONDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. LOW: 70

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with an isolated shower/storm. HIGH: 89

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and hot. 71/91

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and hot, isolated shower. 71/93 (Record: 96 - 2019)

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with a few showers/thunderstorms. 72/90

SATURDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with a few showers/thunderstorms. 72/86

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy, isolated shower. 68/87

MONDAY: Partly cloudy and breezy with a few showers. 69/86

First Alert 7 Day Forecast: September 22, 2025 First Alert Meteorologist Trevor Gibbs has your latest 7 day forecast.

WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS

Follow Action News Jax Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:

Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs

ALLERGY TRACKER: See what the pollen counts look like in our area

LISTEN: Mike Buresh ‘All the Weather, All the Time’ Podcast

INTERACTIVE RADAR: Keep track of the rain as it moves through your neighborhood

SHARE WITH US: Send us photos of the weather you’re seeing in your area ⬇️