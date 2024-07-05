First Alert Weather: Hot weekend with scattered storms

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Action News Jax Chief Meteorologist Mike Buresh is tracking hot temperatures this weekend.

It’s going to be a hot weekend with highs in the 90s.

Sunburn times down to 10 minutes from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

There will be widely scattered showers and storms on Saturday midday. They will begin near I-95 and then shift more inland.

Afternoon showers and storms will be more numerous on Sunday with heavy downpours in spots.

As for the tropics, Beryl made landfall in Tulum, Mexico early Friday as a Cat. 2 hurricane. It has since weakened to a tropical storm.

Beryl is forecast to gradually increase again with a threat to South Texas by Sunday night into Monday.

There will be no local impacts or any impacts to any of Florida.

Here’s a look at your 7-day forecast:

RIGHT NOW: Mostly to partly sunny with temps. in the upper 80s at the beaches to mid 90s inland. Isolated showers & storms well inland.

THE TROPICS: (1) Hurricane Beryl landfall near 7am EDT close to Tulum, Mexico. Moving over the SW Gulf of Mexico now as a tropical storm with slow strengthening expected over the weekend & a potential South Texas hit Sunday night/Monday – no local impacts. (2) A tropical wave is moving into the Central/Wester Caribbean & has some potential next week over the far Western/SW Gulf of Mexico but no local impacts.

TONIGHT: A few inland showers/storms early – west of Highway 301… partly cloudy. Low: 76

SATURDAY: Partly sunny & hot with isolated to widely scattered midday & afternoon showers & storms shifting inland. High: 97

SATURDAY NIGHT: Inland evening shower/storm… partly cloudy. Low: 75

SUNDAY: Partly sunny & hot with scattered afternoon/evening t’storms. High: 96

MONDAY: Partly sunny with scattered afternoon storms. High: 92

TUESDAY: Partly sunny with scattered afternoon storms. High: 93

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny with scattered afternoon storms. High: 92

THURSDAY: Partly sunny with scattered showers & t’storms. High: 92

FRIDAY: Partly sunny with a few morning showers moving inland then scattered afternoon showers & storms inland. High: 90

