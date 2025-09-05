First Alert Weather: A hot weekend with widely scattered showers & storms

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The First Alert Weather Team is tracking mostly favorable weather Friday night and over weekend for local sports, including the Jaguars home opener.

Another nice night for high school football or any other activities with overnight lows in the 60s well inland to the mid to upper 70s at & near the coast with mostly clear skies.

The weekend will be hot & increasingly humid. An isolated afternoon shower or storm will be possible south of Jacksonville Saturday & a widely scattered inland afternoon shower or storm Sunday as temps. reach the low 90s, 80s at the beaches.

So, the Jags game will be hot with temps. in the low 90s under lots of sun. There is some chance for a quick shower or storm primarily in or near the 2nd half.

“Local” Nor’easter conditions return next week with gusty breezes, cooler temps. & showers at times.

Tropics

A tropical wave — ’91-L’ — continues moving slowly over the Eastern Atlantic but appears to be battling a good deal of dry air. Some forecast models now dissipate this wave while others still develop it.

There may be a threat to parts of the Northeast Caribbean mid to late next week if it becomes “Gabrielle”. Too early to forecast beyond that point.

The overall conditions over the Atlantic will favor tropical development over the next several weeks whether it’s ’91-L’ or some other system/wave(s).

Always more: “Talking the Tropics With Mike”.

First Alert 7-Day Forecast

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Low: 70

Mostly clear. Low: 70 SATURDAY: Mostly to partly sunny & hot with an isolated shower or storm St. Johns, Putnam Co. High: 91

Mostly to partly sunny & hot with an isolated shower or storm St. Johns, Putnam Co. High: 91 SATURDAY NIGHT: Fair. Low: 74

Fair. Low: 74 SUNDAY: Partly sunny, hot & humid with a widely scattered inland afternoon shower/storm. High: 91

Partly sunny, hot & humid with a widely scattered inland afternoon shower/storm. High: 91 MONDAY: Increasing clouds, breezy & cooler with scattered showers, a t’storm. 74/87

Increasing clouds, breezy & cooler with scattered showers, a t’storm. 74/87 TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers, an isolated t’storm. 71/84

Mostly cloudy with showers, an isolated t’storm. 71/84 WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. 70/83

Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. 70/83 THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. 71/84

Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. 71/84 FRIDAY: Partly sunny with an isolated shower. 70/86

