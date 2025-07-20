First Alert Weather: Hottest temps of the year before wet days return

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:

Even into this evening, feels like temps will stay in the 90s through around 8-9 PM

Tomorrow’s just like today - sunny & very hot

There may be an isolated shower in NE FL, but most spots will be bone dry

Monday brings a better chance for afternoon storms

But temps stay between 95-100 on Monday afternoon

The faucet really turns back on Tue-Thu of next week

With scattered showers & storms, temps won’t be quite as hot

It will still be very humid each day to go with the threat for storms

We may see another drying trend into next weekend with high pressure building back

WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS

TROPICS

The National Hurricane Center has highlighted a tropical wave in the Atlantic

This thing is in the middle of nowhere, halfway between Africa and South America

This thing may try to develop over the next day or two

If it does, it will be short-lived - there’s shear & dry air closer to the Caribbean & West Atlantic

Next named storm is “Dexter”

Tracking the Tropics: Saturday, July 19 We're Always Tracking the Tropics in the Action News Jax First Alert Weather Center

Follow Action News Jax Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:

Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs

Take a look at the First Alert Weather Team 7-day forecast:

TONIGHT: Humid & Warm. Low: 75

TOMORROW: Partly to Mostly Sunny, Very Hot. High: 98

MON: Partly Cloudy & Hot, A Few Storms. 77/97

TUE: Partly Cloudy, Scattered Showers & Storms. 75/93

WED: Scattered Showers & Storms. 75/93

THU: Scattered Showers & Storms. 74/92

FRI: Partly Cloudy, A Few Storms. 74/91

SAT: Partly Sunny, A Few Storms. 74/93

First Alert 7-Day Forecast: Saturday, July 19 Your Weekend is Always in View in the Action News Jax First Alert 7-Day Forecast

SHARE WITH US: Send us photos of the weather you’re seeing in your area ⬇️