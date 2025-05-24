First Alert Weather: Humidity increases through the weekend, scattered afternoon storms return

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The humidity is rising through the weekend, and the First Alert Weather Team said we’ll have an isolated storm Saturday.

Scattered afternoon storms are expected through the Memorial Day holiday and next week.

Here’s what to expect:

Saturday will be the last day with lower humidity.

Highs Saturday afternoon will reach the low to mid-90s. It’ll stay in the 80s at the beaches thanks to the sea breeze.

Only an ISOLATED storm Saturday afternoon for Clay/Putnam/Southern St. Johns Co.

More humid for Sunday and through the holiday.

Scattered afternoon storms on Sunday -- mainly west of 95 and Southeast Georgia.

Scattered storms develop on Memorial Day and each afternoon through the week

MEMORIAL DAY - Highs inland in the low 90s, mid-80s at the beaches

TODAY: Mostly Sunny. Isolated late afternoon storm for Clay/Putnam/Southern St Johns Co. HIGH: 93

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Patchy fog inland and humidity on the rise. LOW: 68

SUN: Partly sunny. Scattered afternoon storms. HIGH: 92

MON: Partly to mostly cloudy. Scattered late day storms. 69/92

TUE: Mostly cloudy. Afternoon storms. 70/91

WED: Clouds around. Scattered afternoon storms. 71/91

THU: Partly cloudy. Isolated afternoon storms. 71/91

FRI: Mostly sunny. Isolated afternoon storms. 72/90

