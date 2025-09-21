First Alert Weather: Hurricane Gabrielle forms in the Atlantic Ocean

Gabrielle is now a hurricane, as of the Sunday 5 p.m. advisory.
It’s the second hurricane of the 2025 Atlantic hurricane season.
The First Alert Weather Team said Hurricane Gabrielle will stay far from the U.S.
Hurricane Gabrielle is expected to stay east of Bermuda, NOAA said.
