First Alert Weather: Increasing thunderstorms

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The First Alert Weather Team is tracking increasing thunderstorms along with continuing heat and humidity.

Notes from the meteorologist:

Though locally heavy, there are only widely scattered storms into this evening with a slow drift to the east/northeast.

Storm coverage looks more widespread Wednesday afternoon with some heavy downpours.

The higher coverage of rain will continue into Thursday before becoming a little more widely scattered Friday into Saturday.

The heat & humidity will continue, of course, only broken by the occasional showers & storms. Highs will generally reach the 90s with lows in the 70s.

TROPICS

Quiet Atlantic Basin at the moment. Always more: “Talking the Tropics With Mike”.

First Alert 7-Day Forecast

TONIGHT: Widely scattered showers & storms early otherwise partly cloudy. Low: 74

Widely scattered showers & storms early otherwise partly cloudy. Low: 74 WEDNESDAY Partly sunny with afternoon t’storms. High: 91

Partly sunny with afternoon t’storms. High: 91 WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Evening scattered storms then partly cloudy. Low: 74

Evening scattered storms then partly cloudy. Low: 74 THURSDAY: Partly sunny with scattered afternoon t’storm. High: 94

Partly sunny with scattered afternoon t’storm. High: 94 FRIDAY: Partly sunny with a few afternoon shower/t’storm. 73/93

Partly sunny with a few afternoon shower/t’storm. 73/93 SATURDAY: Partly sunny & hot with a few afternoon showers & t’storms. 74/93

Partly sunny & hot with a few afternoon showers & t’storms. 74/93 SUNDAY: Partly sunny with scattered afternoon showers & t’storms 73/92

Partly sunny with scattered afternoon showers & t’storms 73/92 MONDAY: Partly sunny with scattered afternoon shower & storm. 73/94

Partly sunny with scattered afternoon shower & storm. 73/94 TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with a few afternoon showers & t’storms. 73/93

