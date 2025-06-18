Local

First Alert Weather: Inland evening storms with more coming Thursday

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect in the First Alert Weather forecast:

  • A few heavy mainly inland storms into early this evening before storms increase on Thursday
  • A few inland storms into this evening will be locally heavy. The east coast & west coast sea breeze may meet west of Jacksonville this evening near Highway 301, which will cause an uptick in thunderstorms that may last past sunset.
  • Afternoon storms will become more widespread & include the beaches Thursday & Friday as high temps. still reach the low 90s.
  • The tropics remain quiet across the Atlantic Basin, but hurricane “Erick” in the far East Pacific will impact the west coast of Mexico including Acapulco Thursday.

INTERACTIVE RADAR: Keep track of the rain as it moves through your neighborhood

TROPICS: No areas of concern on the Atlantic side. Erick has become a hurricane on the Pacific side & will impact Acapulco Thursday. Always more: “Talking the Tropics With Mike”.

  • TONIGHT: A few inland evening storms then clearing. Low: 75
  • THURSDAY: Partly sunny with afternoon t’storms. High: 95
  • THURSDAY NIGHT: An evening storm then partly cloudy. Low: 75
  • FRIDAY: Partly sunny with scattered afternoon t’storms. High: 95
  • SATURDAY: Partly sunny with a few afternoon t’storms. 74/93
  • SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with an isolated morning shower then an inland afternoon storm. 73/93
  • MONDAY: Partly cloudy with isolated showers, an inland afternoon t’storm. 73/91
  • TUESDAY: Partly sunny with isolated showers, inland afternoon t’storm. 72/92
  • WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with scattered afternoon storms. 73/92

