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FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Inland frost and light freeze tonight

By Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team
First Alert Weather Logo
First Alert Weather Logo First Alert Weather Logo
By Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — RIGHT NOW: Partly sunny with temperatures in the 50s to around 60.

Notes from the First Alert Weather:

  • Cold Tuesday night with near record lows and a light freeze with frost near/west of I-95, where temperatures dip into the low 30s… upper 30s to low 40s at the beaches.
  • A warming trend for the rest of the week, but still below average temperatures on Wednesday, with highs of 60-65, and for Thursday, with highs of 65-70.
  • Much warmer Friday through the weekend with highs in the 70s Friday and 80s Saturday-Sunday.  No rain is expected through the weekend.

First Alert Weather 7-day forecast:

TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and cold. Low: 34 (record=32/1971) – light freeze/frost near/west of I-95

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, a bit milder. High: 63

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear. Low: 41

THURSDAY: Partly sunny. High: 68

FRIDAY: Partly sunny. 45/74

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. 48/81

SUNDAY: Partly sunny and warm. 55/84

MONDAY: Partly sunny. 55/84

TUESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy, breezy and cooler. 57/72

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