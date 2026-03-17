FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Inland frost and light freeze tonight

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — RIGHT NOW: Partly sunny with temperatures in the 50s to around 60.

Notes from the First Alert Weather:

Cold Tuesday night with near record lows and a light freeze with frost near/west of I-95, where temperatures dip into the low 30s… upper 30s to low 40s at the beaches.

A warming trend for the rest of the week, but still below average temperatures on Wednesday, with highs of 60-65, and for Thursday, with highs of 65-70.

Much warmer Friday through the weekend with highs in the 70s Friday and 80s Saturday-Sunday. No rain is expected through the weekend.

First Alert Weather 7-day forecast:

TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and cold. Low: 34 (record=32/1971) – light freeze/frost near/west of I-95

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, a bit milder. High: 63

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear. Low: 41

THURSDAY: Partly sunny. High: 68

FRIDAY: Partly sunny. 45/74

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. 48/81

SUNDAY: Partly sunny and warm. 55/84

MONDAY: Partly sunny. 55/84

TUESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy, breezy and cooler. 57/72

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