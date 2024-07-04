First Alert Weather: Inland storms this evening then building heat

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — First Alert Chief Meteorologist Mike Buresh is tracking storms and heat tonight.

Scattered inland storms will fade quickly early this evening with partly cloudy skies for most fireworks displays. A scattered shower or storm will linger past sunset west of Highway 301. It’s otherwise a warm and muggy evening.

Friday through Saturday will be hot with only isolated (less than 25% of the area) afternoon storms as high temperatures peak in the mid to upper 90s with feel-like temperatures of 103-108 degrees.

The storm threat increases Sunday afternoon as showers and storms become more numerous again.

Meanwhile, Hurricane Beryl is weakening with the Yucatan Peninsula next in line Friday. It’s headed to the upper Mexico coast or far South Texas late Sunday into Monday possibly regaining hurricane strength after weakening over land. There will be no local impact or any impacts to any of Florida.

Here’s a look at your 7-day forecast:

RIGHT NOW: Scattered inland storms with temps. in the 70s & 80s… sunny at the beaches & in the mid to upper 80s.

THE TROPICS: (1) Hurricane Beryl will move over the Yucatan Peninsula Fri. then into the SW Gulf of Mexico with a Sunday/Monday landfall on the upper Mexico coast or far South Texas – no local impacts. (2) A tropical wave is moving into the Central Caribbean & has some long range potential over the Western Gulf of Mexico but no local impacts.

TONIGHT: Scattered inland showers/storms early… partly cloudy. Low: 75

FRIDAY: Partly sunny with isolated afternoon showers & t’storms. High: 94

FRIDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low: 76

SATURDAY: Partly sunny & hot with isolated afternoon t’storms. High: 97

SUNDAY: Partly sunny/hot/humid with scattered afternoon storms. High: 96

MONDAY: Partly sunny with scattered afternoon storms. High: 92

TUESDAY: Partly sunny with scattered afternoon storms. High: 93

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny with scattered afternoon & t’storms. High: 92

THURSDAY: Partly sunny with scattered afternoon showers & storms. High: 92

