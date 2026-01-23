FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Large temperature swings this weekend, arctic cold front arrives late Sunday

Here’s what the First Alert Weather team says you can expect this evening and into the weekend:

Clouds moving in tonight with lows in the 50s. A brief sprinkle is possible.

A surge of winds out of the northeast off the cool Atlantic will make for a rather cloudy & brisk day to start the weekend on Saturday, with highs only in the 50s at the beaches with gusty winds to the 60s inland but falling into the 50s through the afternoon.

Yet another quick warm-up & spring-like day Sunday, with highs near or above 80 degrees & near-record highs.

A strong cold front – attached to a major winter storm that will bring a wide swath of freezing rain/sleet & snow from the Southern Plains to the Midwest, Tennessee & Ohio Valley to New England over the weekend into Monday – will swing across NE Florida & SE Georgia Sunday night into early Monday with a weakening band of rain showers. Highs Monday will be only in the 50s with strong winds out of the north, then temperatures will plummet to the 20s and 30s by early Tuesday with a widespread frost & freeze. Another frost & freeze can be expected early Wednesday & inland early Thursday, then another widespread frost & freeze early Friday.

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds with a few sprinkles & some fog late. Low: 53

SATURDAY: Becoming cloudy, windy & much cooler with a brief sprinkle, some drizzle. High: 61, falling into the 50s through the afternoon.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Low: 54 rising temps. late.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny, breezy & unseasonably warm. High: 81 (record=83/2023)… showers overnight.

MONDAY: Clouds & some light rain early… windy & colder with clouds giving way to sun. 52/55

TUESDAY: Frost/freeze early… sunny & cold. 27/49

WEDNESDAY: Frost/freeze early… partly sunny, breezy & cold. 28/57

THURSDAY: Inland frost/freeze early… partly sunny. 32/57

FRIDAY: Frost/freeze early… partly sunny. 29/55

WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS

Follow Action News Jax Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:

Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs

ALLERGY TRACKER: See what the pollen counts look like in our area

LISTEN: Mike Buresh ‘All the Weather, All the Time’ Podcast

INTERACTIVE RADAR: Keep track of the rain as it moves through your neighborhood

SHARE WITH US: Send us photos of the weather you’re seeing in your area ⬇️